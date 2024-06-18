The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Nayem from the position of the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Mustafa-Masi Nayem from the post of the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

This was reported in the government press service.

Now the State Recovery Agency will be temporarily headed by Roman Komendant. He was the deputy head of the State Highway Agency of Ukraine for issues of digital development, digital transformations and digitization.

In addition, the government agreed to the dismissal of Andrii Ivka from the position of first deputy head of the State Agency for Reconstruction, and Valeria Ivanova from the position of deputy head.

Mustafa Nayem was the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction for 505 days.

"Exactly 505 days. Probably, the hardest and most responsible for the whole life," he wrote.

Telegram / Мустафа Найєм

Mustafa Nayem submitted an application for dismissal on June 10, which has now been granted. He decided to resign due to "systemic obstacles that do not allow him to effectively carry out his duties."

According to him, since November 2023, the team of the State Agency faced constant opposition, opposition and the creation of artificial obstacles. The agencyʼs budget for road restoration and maintenance projects was canceled, its employeesʼ salaries were cut, many of them were cut by up to 68%. And because of this, 25% of the staff left the State Agency since the beginning of the year.

Before that, Mustafa Nayem told Bloomberg that the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal "without explaining the reason" rejected his request to participate in the international conference Ukraine Recovery Conference, which was supposed to mobilize international support for the recovery of Ukraine.