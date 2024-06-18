Germany will transfer the Frankenstein air defense system to Ukraine

The German arms concern “Rheinmetall” will hand over to Ukraine a new Frankenstein air defense system that can shoot down missiles and drones.

The Telegraph writes about it.

The installation consists of the latest German anti-aircraft gun Skyranger, standing on the base of the Leopard 1 tank.

"There are still many Leopard 1 main battle tanks on the chassis of which we can mount the Skyranger turret with the 35 mm automatic gun," said “Rheinmetall” head of land systems Björn Bernhard.

As the Telegraph writes, “Rheinmetall” only recently developed the Skyranger system. It boasts sophisticated sensors with a 360-degree view of the battlefield, capable of dealing with swarms of drones. Exactly how many Frankenstein installations will be transferred to Ukraine and when — it is unknown.

The publication notes that the Ukrainian army has already received about a hundred Leopard 1 tanks in the usual configuration.