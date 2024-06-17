General Director of “Yasno”: In winter, electricity can be provided for 6-7 hours a day

In winter, the electricity deficit will be up to 35%, so Ukrainians could potentially have five to six hours of light a day.

YASNO General Director Serhii Kovalenko said this on the air of the telethon.

He assures that there will definitely be a deficit, the only question is to what extent.

"It is very difficult to predict winter, because now it is summer and it is not clear with which generation we will enter the heating season. The winter peak is quite large. If generation plus import capacity remains at the current level, the deficit will reach 35%. If we then remove the critical infrastructure, if everything is done later, then we can really sit for 6-7 hours with light. But this should be discussed already in August, because it will be clear what import opportunities we have and how long we will have time to restore generation," said “Yasno” general director.

He recommends that the population and businesses prepare for a significant shortage of electricity. For example, connect alternative power sources.

"Starting with batteries (of various formats) and ending with the generation that can be. If possible, solar panels, inverters, batteries, generators and so on," he said.

Kovalenko also stated that the situation with electricity supply will remain quite difficult in the next month or a half.