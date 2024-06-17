Ukraine has finally included in the network a gas turbine mini-thermal power plant donated by the USA. It was transferred back in Feb 2023

Ukraine included in the network a 28 MW General Electric gas turbine mobile power plant, which USAID handed over to Energoatom in February 2023.

This was reported by the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

"It works," the minister said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Radaʼs committee on energy and housing and communal services on Monday, June 17.

The power plant, manufactured in the USA by General Electric, was brought to Ukraine in February 2023, but due to a delay in the arrival of the necessary components, its test launch took place only in October 2023.