Norway will transfer more than $100 million to Ukraine for energy restoration

Norway will provide an additional NOK 1.1 billion (about $103 million) to help rebuild Ukraineʼs damaged energy infrastructure.

This is stated in the press release of the Norwegian government.

In particular, NOK 120 million (over $11.2 million) will go through the United Nations Development Program to repair the energy infrastructure that supplies the Kharkiv region, which was badly hit by Russian attacks this spring.

The press release states that seven hospitals in the Kharkiv region will be equipped with solar panels to ensure stable electricity supply.

In 2022, Norway allocated 2.1 billion kroner (about $196 million) in funding to support the Ukrainian energy industry, last year — 1.9 billion kroner (about $177 million).