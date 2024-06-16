In the Gulf of Aden, the crew of the Ukrainian ship Verbena abandoned the ship — it was attacked by the Yemeni Houthis

The crew of the Ukrainian vessel Verbena, which is used by Poland, successfully abandoned the ship after the attack by the Yemeni Houthis, which occurred on June 13.

The crew abandoned the ship due to the fires and the inability to control them, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The ship Anna Meta responded to the distress signal and found the sailors and transported them to a safe place.

"Such malicious and reckless behavior by the Iran-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and endanger the lives of sailors in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. CENTCOM will continue to work with partners to hold the Houthis accountable and degrade their military capabilities," the US military stressed.