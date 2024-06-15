Volodymyr Zelenskyi: All parts of the world and continents are represented at the Peace Summit

At the inaugural Peace Summit, which began in Switzerland, Ukraine managed to gather 101 countries and international organizations. All parts of the world and continents are represented at the summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said.

"Today, the summit represents all parts of the world and continents, various nations, geographically large and smaller, every political pole of our world: Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, the Pacific region, Australia, North America. The views, ideas and leadership of each people are equally important to us. Everything that will be agreed at the summit today will be part of the peace process that we need. I believe that we will see here, at the summit, how history is made," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that "today is the day when diplomacy will get a chance."

"Ukraine never wanted this war. This is a criminal and completely unprovoked aggression by Russia. The only one who wanted it was Putin, but in any case, the world is stronger. That is why the Peace Formula was born. The formula of the unity of the world majority for the sake of peace, for the full effectiveness of the goals and principles of the UN Charter, international law, and therefore global security. This is something that is close to every nation in the world. That is why we managed to unite 101 countries and international organizations here in Switzerland," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

According to him, "some other countries and their leaders" also showed interest in the Summit and responded to the peace-making impulse of the Peace Formula.

"Even if they are not here today, we have succeeded in bringing back to the world the idea that collective efforts can stop war and establish a just peace. This idea will definitely work, because the world has power," Zelensky emphasized.

He recalled that the Peace Formula was presented at the meeting of the "Group of Twenty" in Indonesia, after which there were four meetings of national security advisers — "and each meeting brought the world closer to the first Peace Summit."