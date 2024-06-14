Russia is mass recruiting Ukrainian teenagers to set fire to military vehicles

Law enforcement officers detained teenagers who, for money from the special services of the Russian Federation, set fire to the cars of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

The police established that from the beginning of 2024, the Russian special services, which recruited teenagers from the age of 13, became more active in social networks.

In particular, in Odesa, the criminal police exposed two boys, 13 and 16 years old, who set fire to two cars belonging to military personnel. The teenagers were detained together with two friends aged 16 and 18 while trying to set fire to another car.

Detainees were charged with sabotage. The youngest of them, a 13-year-old boy, was given bail to his parents, the others were sent to arrest without bail. They face up to 15 years in prison.

Operatives detained two more boys, 17 and 18 years old, for a similar crime. They were also informed of the suspicion and precautionary measures were taken.

The arson of Armed Forces vehicles was also recorded in Kyiv and Dnipro. Law enforcement officers are investigating the incidents.