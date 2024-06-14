The Pentagon extended the agreement with SpaceX for the use of Starlink in Ukraine

The Pentagon extended the contract with Elon Muskʼs SpaceX to provide Starlink Internet services in Ukraine for another six months, until November 30. The value of the deal is $14.1 million

This was reported by the press secretary of the Space Systems Command Bonnie Poindexter, reports Bloomberg.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been using Starlink for critical communication on the front, as well as to support the needs of the civilian population. As of the end of 2022, officials reported that Ukraine had received 10 000 Starlink terminals.

Shortly after that, Elon Musk began to threaten to stop financial support for Starlink in Ukraine — because of the high costs for SpaceX. The billionaire also said that his satellites are not intended for military use, and expressed fears about the "escalation of the conflict".

Finally, in 2023, the Pentagon signed a separate contract with SpaceX to provide satellite Internet service for Ukraine for $23 million, the current extension increases the amount of the deal to almost $40 million in total. The US Department of Defense also has an agreement with Musk to launch military satellites