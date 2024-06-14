A truck with 41 people in a trailer was detained in Odesa. Border guards say this is a record

In Odesa region, near the border of Romania and Moldova, a truck with 41 people hiding in its back was detained.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU).

The truck was stopped near the village of Novosilske in the Reni community. It was supposed to transport grain, but instead of it there were "passengers" in the trailer. Residents of the Kyiv region, Odesa, Luhansk region, Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region, Kharkiv region, Kirovohrad region, Chernihiv region, Zhytomyr region, Cherkasy region and Volyn tried to cross the border illegally. All are from 18 to 60 years old. Most likely, they were running away from mobilization.

The two men were reported to the National Police. They will be prosecuted under the criminal article on illegal transportation of people across the border (Article 332 of the Criminal Code). This probably applies to the truck driver as well. Protocols were drawn up for the rest of the men under Art. 204-1 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which is punishable by a fine.