The government allocated an additional 2.5 billion hryvnias for the restoration of the energy system of the Kharkiv region

The Cabinet of Ministers allocates an additional 2.5 billion hryvnias for the needs of Kharkiv and the region. The money will be used to restore the regionʼs energy system, install cogeneration plants, block-modular boiler houses, and gas generators.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"These are funds for the residents of the Kharkiv region to have electricity and heat in winter," Shmyhal said.

In addition, the Prime Minister said that active measures to decentralize the energy system continue at the central level. This plan is based on two principles — availability of energy equipment for people, condominiums, communities and businesses and simplification of connection and operation of this energy equipment.