The President of Poland signed the amendments to the law on assistance to Ukrainian refugees

President of Poland Andrzej Duda signed amendments to the law on assistance to citizens of Ukraine due to the armed conflict on its territory.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President of Poland, the Polish publication RAR reports.

According to the document, Ukrainian refugees will be able to legally stay in Poland until September 30, 2025. This will allow Ukrainians to continue to get access to medical services, family and social benefits.

The law ties the payment of child support and "Good Start" to compulsory schooling. That is, payments will be received by those who live in Poland with a child studying in Polish preschools or at school.

The amendment also defines the maximum period during which students can participate in additional free Polish language classes — 36 months. The decision will apply to students who started their studies in 2022/2023 and 2023/2024. Also, from July 1, financing of accommodation and food for refugees from Ukraine, who are in a particularly difficult situation, will be possible only on the basis of a signed agreement with the local governor.

In addition, the law stipulates that in order to obtain a PESEL number, a Ukrainian must present a valid travel document, and an application for a PESEL with UKR status must be submitted immediately upon arrival in Poland.

What is temporary protection?

The temporary protection mechanism for Ukrainians seeking refuge from a full-scale war on the territory of the European Union became operational on March 4, 2022 — a few days after Russiaʼs major invasion of Ukraine. On March 12, 2022, the law "On assistance to citizens of Ukraine" was adopted in Poland.

Currently, the Council of the EU has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 4, 2025. At the same time, if necessary, the block is ready to extend the temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees after March 2025.

The temporary protection of Ukrainians in the EU, in particular in Poland, made it possible not to overload the national asylum systems, and for Ukrainian citizens to live legally in the EU member states that have joined the mechanism, to gain access to the labor market, education, health care system, social security and housing The full-scale war continues, so the EU countries are discussing current and future options for additional or alternative solutions for the temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees.