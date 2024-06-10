In Khmelnytskyi, a UOC MP priest was sentenced to 5 years in prison for a fatal drunken accident

The Kamyanets-Podilskyi City District Court sentenced a priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) to five years in prison for a fatal road accident while intoxicated.

This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The accident occurred on December 26, 2023 near the village of Mushkutyntsi near Kamyanets-Podilskyi. The court proved that the 49-year-old priest of the UOC MP was driving a BMW X5 while intoxicated. He drove into the oncoming traffic lane and crashed into a VAZ 21110 car. The next day, the 46-year-old VAZ driver died in the hospital from his injuries.

The priest of the UOC MP was found guilty of violating road traffic rules while intoxicated, which resulted in the death of a person. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison and disqualified from driving for 5 years.