In Transcarpathia, a truck illegally crossed the border — Hungarian border guards detained 32 Ukrainians

In the Transcarpathian region, a truck illegally crossed the state border with Hungary. Hungarian border guards detained 32 Ukrainians.

Babel was informed about this by the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) Andriy Demchenko.

The incident took place in the area of the Mukachevo detachment. Border guards recorded the movement of the truck during area control.

Initially, there was information that military license plates were allegedly visible on the truck, but the inspection established that the car does not belong to the Ukrainian military formations.

It was written in social networks that the border was breached on the evening of June 9 in the area of "Kosyno" and "Velyka Byyhan", and the Hungarian newspaper Világgazdaság published a photo of a GAZ-66 truck that could transport violators.

Hungarian border guards found the truck and also detained 32 citizens of Ukraine, which they reported to the State Border Service of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian border guards detained several people who may have been involved in the incident and could have helped these 32 detainees.