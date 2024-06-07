Russia is sending a group of warships to Cuba. Havana assures that they do not carry nuclear weapons

Russia is sending a group of warships to Havana (Cuba). They should arrive next week.

As reported by Reuters, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Cuba stated that "this visit corresponds to the historical friendly relations between Cuba and the Russian Federation and international rules."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stated that none of the ships of the Russian Federation carry nuclear weapons, so their presence in the region does not pose a threat.

The statement came a day after a US official told reporters that Russia plans to send warships to the Caribbean region (to Cuba and Venezuela) for naval exercises.

The US Navy will closely monitor the situation, but does not yet consider the arrival of a small number of Russian aircraft and ships a threat.