In Kyiv, a former military man attacked a representative of the recruit center. He left his unit without permission a year ago

In Kyiv, on June 5, near the “Khreshchatyk” metro station, an unknown man attacked representatives of the territorial recruit center (TRC) and hit one of them in the face.

The Kyiv TRC reports that the attacker turned out to be a former military serviceman, who at the end of April 2023 left his unit withour permission (ran away).

The TRC states that the conflict was provoked by the attacker. He himself approached the servicemen, but refused to show his military registration documents when asked for them. Instead, he started threatening and hit one of the servicemen. The attacker was detained by the police. The man could not explain the reasons for his aggressive actions.

The case will now be handled by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). Criminal proceedings have been opened on the fact of leaving the military unit withour permission, for which there is a threat of detention in the disciplinary battalion for several years.