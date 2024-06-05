The court nationalized 5 airplanes, 3 apartments, 4 cars and other property of collaborator Balytsky for 120 million hryvnias

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) satisfied the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice regarding the nationalization of the assets of the collaborator Yevhen Balytsky.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The property that Balytsky owns through his family — his wife, son and father — was also nationalized.

Among the seized assets is a Kyiv company engaged in aircraft repair and maintenance. The rest of the nationalized property is located in the temporarily seized part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Itʼs about 5 light aircraft, 3 apartments, a private house, 2 plots of land and 4 premium cars, including Lexus and BMW.

In addition, 100% of the authorized capital of 6 enterprises in temporarily occupied Melitopol was nationalized. Among them is a local television and radio company operating in the Russian Federation.

The total value of nationalized property exceeds 120 million hryvnias.