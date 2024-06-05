The court nationalized 5 airplanes, 3 apartments, 4 cars and other property of collaborator Balytsky for 120 million hryvnias

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) satisfied the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice regarding the nationalization of the assets of the collaborator Yevhen Balytsky.
This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
The property that Balytsky owns through his family — his wife, son and father — was also nationalized.
Among the seized assets is a Kyiv company engaged in aircraft repair and maintenance. The rest of the nationalized property is located in the temporarily seized part of the Zaporizhzhia region.
Itʼs about 5 light aircraft, 3 apartments, a private house, 2 plots of land and 4 premium cars, including Lexus and BMW.
In addition, 100% of the authorized capital of 6 enterprises in temporarily occupied Melitopol was nationalized. Among them is a local television and radio company operating in the Russian Federation.
The total value of nationalized property exceeds 120 million hryvnias.
- Yevhen Balytsky is a former MP from the banned party "Opposition Bloc". At the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, he was one of the first to publicly support the Russian invaders. After that, the invaders appointed him "governor" of the captured part of the Zaporizhzhia region.
- Balytsky was involved in the organization of a "referendum" on the "accession" of the Zaporizhzhia region to Russia. Under his leadership, illegal "electoral committees" were created in which voting results were falsified. After that, Balytsky appealed to Putin to recognize the region as a new subject of the Russian Federation. On September 30, 2022, in the Kremlin, he signed the "agreement on the entry of the Zaporizhzhia region into Russia."
- In June 2023, Balytsky was sentenced in Ukraine to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.