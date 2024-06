A veteranʼs certificate has appeared in the "Diia" application.

This document applies to combatants and war participants, people with disabilities as a result of war, injured participants of the Revolution of Dignity, as well as family members of a deceased war veteran or a deceased defender.

How to add a certificate?

Update the application, scroll through all the documents in "Diia" — click "Add document" — select "Veteran ID" — give permission to receive data and click "Add ID".