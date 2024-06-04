The SBI conducted a search of Klychko Usovʼs deputy

On June 4, the State Bureau of Investigation searched the office of Kostyantyn Usov, deputy mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko.

This information was confirmed by the Kyiv city administration.

Usovʼs computer, phone and personal money were seized. According to deputy Klitschko, at his request, the SBI employees recorded the numbers of each seized banknote in order to "avoid manipulation."

According to Usov, the investigation concerns work in the field of urban transportation.

"Suspilne" previously wrote that he is suspected of extorting bribes from a truck carrier on a systemic basis.

Usov himself assured that "if any of the representatives of the city participated in any illegal activity, no one will cover for them."

In his statement, Usov also mentioned "ordered protests by the route mafia, threats and blackmail of city hall employees" and "criminal proceedings, searches... during the escalation of legal relations with private carriers in the past."

The SBI has not yet officially announced the searches.