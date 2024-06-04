The SBU exposed a network of church shops of the UOC MP, which distributed anti-Ukrainian literature

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) found anti-Ukrainian literature in the network of church shops of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) and blocked its distribution.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

Law enforcement officers seized pro-Russian publications that promoted religious intolerance and justified Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Batches of such literature were found in Uzhhorod, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv and Kyiv on the territory of one of the chains of church shops of the UOC MP. Copies were ordered wholesale from a printing house in the Ternopil region.

Forensic-linguistic examination confirmed that this literature justified Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine, there are calls for inter-confessional enmity and religious intolerance. Meanwhile, the investigation established that the mass distribution of such publications could lead to the destabilization of the socio-political situation in Ukraine in favor of the Russian Federation.

The owners of one of the shops reported suspicion for distributing works promoting the cult of violence and cruelty, racial, national or religious intolerance and discrimination.

An investigation is currently underway to establish the circumstances of the crime and bring all those involved to justice.