The Cabinet of Ministers approved the Reform Matrix — a change plan with recommendations from partners

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the Reform Matrix, a plan of changes that includes officially approved recommendations of Ukraineʼs partners, in particular the European Commission, structural beacons of the International Monetary Fund, the Plan under the Ukraine Facility program, and World Bank conditions.

This was reported on the government portal.

The matrix systematizes the reforms. It was created with the assistance of the World Bank, and the planned reforms were analyzed according to the methodology of the Growth Center of Harvard University. More than 200 reforms have been planned for 2024.

Among the priorities in the Matrix:

macroeconomic policies — the basis for restoring the economy and financial stability of Ukraine;

institutional changes — anti-corruption policy, law enforcement reform, capacity building of state and regional institutions;

structural reforms — policies related to human capital, measures to facilitate trade and improve the business environment — are reforms in key sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

In addition, the government is launching a special website where all indicators, content of reforms and schedule of their implementation have been collected. According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, every person will be able to see in real time that Ukraine is changing.