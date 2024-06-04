MPs summon the Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko. They plan to discuss the problems of the mobilization law

MPs voted to summon the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko to the parliament. They want to discuss with him the problems of the mobilization law, in particular the reservation of State Emergency Service workers.

MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Iryna Herashchenko informed about it.

According to Herashchenko, the deputies receive many messages from the employees of the State Emergency Service, who are now being forced to transfer to the police, threatening mobilization.

"The State Emergency Service works at the limit of strength and capabilities, rescuing people and clearing debris every day! It is strange to demand the mobilization of those who are already at war," Herashchenko says.

In addition, according to her, border guards and national guardsmen complain about unfair extra payments.

The deputies want to discuss all these issues with the Minister of Internal Affairs. 165 MPs voted for Klymenkoʼs challenge instead of the required 150.