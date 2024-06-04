Counting of votes in the elections has begun in India. According to the results of the exit polls, the incumbent Prime Minister Modi wins

Counting of votes for this yearʼs parliamentary elections has begun in India. According to the results of exit polls, the current Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, is most likely to receive a third consecutive term.

This is reported by CNBC.

The results of the exit polls showed that the leading "National Democratic Alliance" won 365 seats in the lower house of the parliament, which consists of 543 deputies. The party set a goal of getting all 400 seats. At the same time, 272 seats are enough to obtain a simple majority.

The opposition INDIA alliance led by the Congress party received 146 votes.

It was the worldʼs largest parliamentary election, during which 970 million voters — more than 10% of the worldʼs population — elected a new parliament for five years.

Voting began on April 19, took place in seven stages and lasted more than six weeks.

Indiaʼs economy has grown steadily during Modiʼs decade-long rule, with the latest GDP data showing the economy grew by 8.2% in the 2024 fiscal year that ended in March.

That growth beat the governmentʼs initial forecast of 7.6% and kept the country on track to become the worldʼs fastest-growing major economy.

The governmentʼs next goal is to speed up infrastructure development, which has improved in the past few years but still lags far behind neighboring China.