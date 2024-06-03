Vice President Harris and National Security Advisor Sullivan will represent the USA at the Peace Summit in Switzerland

The US will be represented at the Swiss Peace Summit by Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The White House said that Harris "will confirm US support for the people of Ukraine and emphasize the commitment of the Biden administration in supporting Ukraineʼs efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace based on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Joe Biden will not be there, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted. The Ukrainian leader insisted that both Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping take part in the conference. China officially refused to send its delegation to the conference.

As for Biden, the Bloomberg agency wrote that the US president will most likely miss the meeting due to fund-raising activities for his election campaign.