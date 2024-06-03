Vice President Harris and National Security Advisor Sullivan will represent the USA at the Peace Summit in Switzerland

The US will be represented at the Swiss Peace Summit by Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
The White House said that Harris "will confirm US support for the people of Ukraine and emphasize the commitment of the Biden administration in supporting Ukraineʼs efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace based on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."
Joe Biden will not be there, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted. The Ukrainian leader insisted that both Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping take part in the conference. China officially refused to send its delegation to the conference.
As for Biden, the Bloomberg agency wrote that the US president will most likely miss the meeting due to fund-raising activities for his election campaign.
- From June 15 to 16, the Swiss city of Bürgenstock will host the Global Peace Summit on Ukraine. The key topic is the Ukrainian peace formula and ways to settle the war that was unleashed by Russia.
- Ukraine received confirmation from 107 countries and organizations regarding their participation in the Summit. Kyiv has invited all countries that support or do not support Ukraine to hear everyoneʼs opinion in order to end the war, said Volodymyr Zelensky.
- On June 3, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijarto said that he did not know whether a delegation from his country would come to the Peace Summit. He wondered whether this conference would make sense if Russia, as a participant in the war, was absent from it.