Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Philippines and met with the president of this country for the first time in the history

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the capital of the Philippines, Manila, this morning and met with the leader of this country, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., for the first time in the history of bilateral relations.

This was reported by Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky said that Ukraine plans to open its embassy in Manila this year.

The leaders of the countries also discussed the Global Peace Summit and the importance of the presence of Southeast Asian countries at the meeting. The Philippines will take part in the Summit, Zelensky noted.

In addition, Zelensky and Ferdinand Marcos Jr. discussed bilateral cooperation, in particular the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the Philippines.

Ukrainian-Philippine relations

Diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the Philippines have been going on for 32 years. They were officially established on April 7, 1992.

The Philippines supported Ukraine in voting for a resolution on the territorial integrity of Ukraine during the UN General Assembly meeting on March 27, 2014, and strongly condemned the Russian full-scale invasion.

According to the Bureau of Immigration of the Republic of the Philippines, as of May 2024, 95 Ukrainians live in the country.