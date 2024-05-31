In “Diia” app it will be possible to correct the data in the register about the place of residence. Testing has begun

In "Diia" app it will be possible to correct the data in the register about the place of residence without visiting state institutions. The app has started beta testing.

This was reported in "Diia".

If an error is found in the extract about the place of residence or it cannot be created, then the information in the Register of the Territorial Community must be updated. But in "Diia" it will be possible to report data errors in a few clicks, without visits to the institution.

The service will be needed if:

noticed an error when ordering an extract about the place of residence;

noticed an invalid place of residence or missing identification code or unique number of the entry in the register in the extract about the place of residence;

changed the last name;

there is no place of residence in the passport in "Diia", although you are registered;

incorrect date of registration in the passport in "Diia".

You can participate in beta testing if you are a citizen of Ukraine aged 14 or older, have an ID card or a biometric foreign passport, have a verified tax number and are registered on the “Diia” portal. You can register here.

The service is currently unavailable in Odesa, Mykolaiv and some communities from the temporarily occupied territories and the war zone — here is the full list.