From now on, in order to acquire Ukrainian citizenship, it is necessary to pass exams on the basics of the Constitution and history

From now on, in order to acquire Ukrainian citizenship, it is necessary to pass mandatory exams on the basics of the Constitution of Ukraine and the history of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science following the results of the government meeting.

The decision concerns:

foreigners;

stateless persons;

those who have acquired citizenship, but have the right to take the exam within two years (this is due to postponement due to military service under contract, outstanding services to Ukraine, etc.).

The Ministry of Education and Culture notes that conducting exams requires the further adoption and implementation of a number of orders and regulations, organizational measures — so far only a principled decision has been adopted.

An electronic office will be created for registration and an algorithm for further actions will be prepared.

The exams will consist of 20 tasks on the basics of the Constitution of Ukraine and 25 tasks on the history of Ukraine. To ensure transparency, the exam will be recorded on video. In case of successful completion, participants will receive appropriate certificates.