The Ukrainian military shot down 13 of 14 Shahed drones at night

On the night of May 29, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with attack drones.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

According to his data, the Russians launched a total of 14 Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Russian Federation).

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and radio-electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack.

It was possible to destroy 13 enemy drones in the Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad and Rivne regions.