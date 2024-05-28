Ukraine nationalized a Russian oligarchʼs ship worth over 1 billion hryvnias

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) seized the property of Russian oligarch Oleksandr Verkhovsky from the income of Ukraine, the SBU reports.

We are talking about the large fishing trawler "Bukhta Sokolovska", which was being completed at the factory in Mykolaiv even before the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

The cost of an industrial vessel is over a billion hryvnias.

The nationalized trawler was part of the merchant fleet of the sanctioned oligarch, who is part of the Kremlinʼs inner circle. Verkhovsky is also one of the financial donors of the Russian war against Ukraine.

The fishing industry of the Russian businessman allows him to regularly transfer billions of dollars to the budget of the Russian Federation. These funds go to arming and logistical support of the occupiers fighting against Ukraine.

In order to circumvent the sanctions, the beneficial owner of the vessel issued it to one of the controlled companies in the Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation.

SBU employees exposed the device and blocked the Russian trawler for its subsequent arrest and nationalization.

Deputy Minister of Justice Inna Bohatyh said that after five days, during which an appeal can be filed against the courtʼs decision, the State Property Fund will prepare the asset for sale, the money from which will fill the state budget.