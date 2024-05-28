The police detained two suspects in the blowing up of bank in Chernihiv

Law enforcement officers searched for two men suspected of blowing up a bank in Chernihiv. They tried to steal money from bank cells of citizens. Suspected perpetrators were detained in Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions.

This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Chernihiv region.

The law enforcement officers established that the crime was committed by 40-year-old and 42-year-old residents of Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions. The men had previously been convicted of robberies and illegal possession of weapons.

During searches of the homes of the detainees, law enforcement officers seized two 50-liter tubs, previously containing cannabis, as well as a pistol. All this was sent for examination.

The investigators informed the detainees about suspicions of committing crimes under Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property by means of an explosion, according to the prior conspiracy of the group) and part 3 of Art. 15, Part 5 of Art. 185 (attempted theft).

Both men face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

1 8













Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

On May 6, around four in the morning, an explosion occurred and a fire broke out in the premises of a bank in the center of Chernihiv. The explosion damaged the building and cars parked nearby. People were not injured.

After inspecting the scene, the police established that the contents of the bank vaults were intact. However, the law enforcement officers found out that the attackers unsuccessfully tried to steal the property of clients from the cells in the depository, where more than 5.5 million hryvnias were kept.

When the fire was extinguished, it turned out that the thieves broke into the bank, dismantling the floor and covering their actions with fire.

The police found out that they had been preparing for the crime in the bank for several months. The accomplices dug and reinforced underground a tunnel to the basement of a neighboring multi-story building, and also prepared a hole in the wall directly to the bankʼs vault.

However, the explosion destroyed the premises, so the attackers did not complete their plan.