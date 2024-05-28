The founder of Interfax-Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko died

The founder and head of the Interfax-Ukraine agency Oleksandr Martynenko died.

This was reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

Oleksandr Martynenko died on May 28 in Kyiv. The agency did not provide any details.

Oleksandr Martynenko.

Oleksandr Martynenko was 63 years old. He worked as a correspondent, editor of the Orientyr Dip newspaper department, chief editor of the Kharkiv-Novyny agency, consultant to the Administration of the President of Ukraine, press secretary of the President of Ukraine in 1998-2001, and in 2003 became the general director of Interfax-Ukraine.