The Russian service "Radio Liberty" published satellite images of the site of the Ukrainian attack on the antenna complex of the Russian military near Alushta. The photos confirm that the attack by ATACMS missiles on the night of May 24 hit a military facility of the border service of the Russian FSB in the area of the village of Semidvirya.

Photos from space taken after the impact show possible missile impact sites.

Late in the evening of May 23, residents of Crimea reported a missile attack on the peninsula. Explosions were heard in Simferopol, Saki, Alushta, Yalta, Dzhankoya and Yevpatoria.

The occupying head of Crimea, Serhii Aksyonov, later acknowledged the rocket attack. According to him, a hit on an "empty commercial object" in Alushta was recorded. He also announced the death of "two bystanders" in the Simferopol district.