Another IRIS-T air defense system was delivered to Ukraine from Germany

Another IRIS-T air defense system was delivered to Ukraine, the German Ministry of Defense reports.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius commented on the delivery of the air defense system:

"We once again delivered to Ukraine the IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS combined fire unit — a super-modern, well-proven, medium- and short-range anti-aircraft complex of German production. For several months, Russia has been intensifying airstrikes across Ukraine, killing people and destroying critical infrastructure. Together with the recently delivered Patriot system, we are strengthening Ukraineʼs air defenses against Russiaʼs brutal and illegal war of aggression."

The first complex arrived in Ukraine on October 12, 2022, and shortly after that, Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised Ukraine three more air defense complexes, "each of which is capable of protecting a large city." During the first baptism of fire, the IRIS-T complex knocked down 100 percent of the targets.