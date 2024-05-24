Ukraine opened an embassy in Mauritania

Ukraine has opened an embassy in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, located in western Africa. The countries will now develop ties more objectively. The embassy opened in the city of Nouakchott (the capital of the country).

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, noted that Mauritania currently chairs the African Union, a key international organization of the continent, which unites 55 member states. It is also a promising trade partner for Ukraine and is important in the context of international anti-terrorist efforts in the Sahel region. Ukrainian security experience may be in great demand here, the minister added.

Ukraine and Mauritania plan to cooperate in the fields of trade and economy, energy, agriculture, information and communication technologies, culture and education. In addition, Mauritania will receive Ukrainian grain in the near future.