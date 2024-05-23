The Verkhovna Rada appointed the first judge who passed the competition to the Constitutional Court

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) appointed a new judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU). He became Serhii Riznyk, who won the ranking vote.

The decision to appoint Riznyk as a judge of the CCU was supported by 276 MPs, the MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported. This is the first judge of the CCU elected under the new procedure with the participation of an Advisory Group of experts, including international ones.

In addition to Riznyk, two other people applied for the position.

Since April 2019, the elected judge held the position of deputy chairman of the Scientific Advisory Council of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. In June 2021, he was appointed to the position of vice-rector for scientific and pedagogical work and international cooperation of the Lviv National University.