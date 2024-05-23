France has successfully tested a missile that can carry a nuclear charge

France first tested an upgraded ASMPA-R medium-range air-to-surface nuclear missile, but without a nuclear warhead. The tests were successful.

This was announced by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu and the press service of his ministry.

The missile was launched by a Rafale fighter jet at the end of its flight, simulating a nuclear strike. The operation was called "Durandal".

"This long-planned operation fulfills the statutory ambitions of our nuclear deterrence military program by demonstrating excellence and operational reliability," the minister wrote.

"Durandal" was conducted over French national territory.

France is one of the worldʼs nuclear powers. It is a party to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.