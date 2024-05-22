MPs supported the bill on the fight against fraudulent call centers

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading draft law No. 10190 on amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the establishment of liability for electronic communications fraud. It is, in particular, about the fight against fraudulent call centers.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote about it.

267 MPs voted for it. The draft law proposes to supplement the Criminal Code with new articles:

Electronic communication fraud (190-1).

Creation, management of an electronic communications fraudulent organization, as well as participation in it (255-4).

Involvement in participation in an electronic communication fraud organization (255-5).

In the explanatory note, it is noted that fraud using calls and the Internet in Ukraine is becoming professional, systematic and organized. Itʼs about "financial pyramids", fraudulent call centers, schemes involving attracting and training people for their participation in illegal activities. At the same time, it is currently difficult to prove the fact of such a crime.

The draft law proposes to establish a penalty of 7 to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property for the creation and management of an electronic communications fraud organization, as well as for participation in it.