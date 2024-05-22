The bill on fines for curfew violations was completely rejected

The Verkhovna Rada failed in the repeated second reading of the vote for draft law No. 10195 on administrative responsibility for curfew violations. The initiative was registered at the end of October 2023.

Only 190 MPs voted for it. The document is considered to be rejected in its entirety, a representative of the "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reports.

On December 16, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada failed to adopt this draft law as a whole — it was sent for a repeated second reading.

At that time, the MPs wanted to introduce fines from 8 500 to 17 000 hryvnias for violating the curfew. For a repeated violation, they should pay from 17 000 to 34 000 hryvnias.

More substantial fines were proposed for businesses — from 51 000 to 102 000 hryvnias. If the violation is repeated, the fine will increase to 170 000 or 340 000 hryvnias.

During the curfew, you can only go outside during an air raid to reach the nearest shelter. It is mandatory to have identity documents with you.