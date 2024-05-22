Lithuania, Latvia and Finland commented on Russiaʼs plan to review maritime borders in the Baltic Sea

Lithuania, Latvia and Finland reacted to the information that Russia unilaterally wants to change the maritime borders with several states in the Baltic Sea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania regards this as a deliberate, purposeful, escalating provocation aimed at intimidating neighboring countries and their societies.

"This is another proof that Russiaʼs aggressive and revisionist policy threatens the security of neighboring states and the whole of Europe," the message reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will invite a Russian representative for consultations.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen noted that her department is clarifying the details reported by the media.

"The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea contains provisions on the definition of maritime zones of coastal states, including their review. We assume that Russia, as a participant of the convention, will act accordingly. It should be remembered that introducing misunderstandings is also a hybrid influence. Finland will not be misled," she wrote.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb says that Moscow has not been in contact with Finland on this matter.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Baiba Braje said that her country is in contact with colleagues in Finland, Lithuania and other countries on the Baltic Sea to clarify the situation.