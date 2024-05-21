Canada introduced sanctions against two citizens of the Russian Federation and six companies that facilitated the transportation of weapons from the DPRK

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada introduced sanctions against two individuals and six legal entities from Russia who transported weapons from the DPRK.

Volodymyr Mikheichyk, general director of State Airline 224th Flight Squadron JSC and Volodymyr Shastin, general director of Asia shipping company, shipping companies Marin Trans Shipping, M Leasing, Sovfracht JSC, Asia Shipping were sanctioned. ", "MG-Fleet" and the "224th Flying Squad" itself.

"The measures announced today are designed to undermine Russiaʼs ability to acquire North Korean weapons that are used to achieve military goals in a brutal war of aggression against Ukraine," the Canadian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Previously, Australia imposed restrictive measures against Marine Trans Shipping, M Leasing and JSC Sovfracht, and the United States included the 224th Airlift Squadron and Mikheichyk, as well as four aircraft used to transport missiles and associated cargo, on the list of sanctions.