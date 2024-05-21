A person died on a flight to Singapore due to turbulence

Flight of Singapore Airlines Ltd. encountered severe turbulence in the skies over Asia, killing one person and injuring several passengers.

This was reported by the company itself.

The Boeing 777 was flying from London Heathrow to Singapore but made an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

According to the airline, there were 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board. The plane landed in Thailand at 15:45 local time.

The company said it was working with local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance and was sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.

Singaporeʼs Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said the government would provide assistance to passengers and their families.

It is not yet known what happened on board the plane.

"Severe turbulence injuries are relatively rare in the context of the millions of flights flown. However, severe turbulence can lead to serious injury or, unfortunately, in this case, death," aviation expert John Strickland told the BBC.