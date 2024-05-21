Suspilne increases the share of its own content on “Pershyi”. The telethon remains

From now on, Suspilne will broadcast not only the "Edyni Novyny" telethon, but also its own content on its "Pershiy" TV channel.

This is stated in the statement of Suspilne Broadcasting.

From May 21, the broadcasting network on the "Pershiy" TV channel will change. It will contain more content "Suspilne. News", "Suspilne. Studio", of self-produced documentaries and investigations.

At the same time, "Pershiy" will continue to broadcast the content of all participants of the marathon "Yedyni Novyny #UArazom".

"For our part, we are ready to strengthen broadcasting as much as possible, share high-quality documentaries, regional stories, current investigations and use the opportunities of Ukraineʼs largest network of correspondents throughout the country," said the chairman of the board of Suspilne Broadcasting Mykola Chernotitskyi.

The National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine, or “Suspilne Broadcasting”, includes the nationwide TV channels "Pershiy", "Suspilne Culture", "Suspilne News", "Suspilne Sport", radio channels "Ukrainian Radio", "Radio Promin", "Radio Culture", " Radio Point", "Radio Ukraine International", 24 regional branches, as well as online media "Suspilne News", "Suspilne Culture" and "Suspilne Sport".