Spain announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine. What went in there

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

She stated this during the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Rammstein format.

The new military support includes a second batch of Leopard battle tanks, ammunition, including 155mm caliber, a new batch of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, anti-drone systems, optical-electronic surveillance systems and more.

The second batch of Leopard tanks should arrive in Ukraine at the end of June.

In addition, Spain and Ukraine plan to sign a bilateral security agreement.