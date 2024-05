On the night of May 4, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 29 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

Air Force units and mobile fire groups destroyed all drones within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Lviv regions.

The occupiers also attacked Kharkiv Oblast with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile. There is no information yet on the consequences of the attack.