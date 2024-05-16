Finnair will resume flights to Tartu. They were suspended due to jamming of the GPS signal, which was blamed on Russia

The Finnish airline Finnair plans to resume flights to the Estonian city of Tartu from June 2.

This is stated in the press release of the company.

The airline has updated the boarding methods used at Tartu Airport so that some of them can be used without a GPS signal. These updated methods are based on radio signals sent from ground stations.

These types of ground methods have been used in aviation for a long time, and GPS interference does not affect their use.

GPS problems in the Baltic States

At the end of April, the foreign ministers of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia accused Russia of jamming GPS signals in the Baltic Sea.

Due to jamming of the GPS signal, two flights of the Finnish airline Finnair flying from Helsinki to the Estonian city of Tartu were forced to turn around and return to Finland.

According to experts, tens of thousands of civilian flights of Ryanair, Wizz Air, British Airways, EasyJet and others have been affected by GPS interference in recent months. In March, the media reported that a British Air Force plane with the Minister of Defense on board lost its signal near Kaliningrad.

No country has admitted to being behind the jamming of the GPS signal in the Baltic Sea. However, the FT reports that officials in the region said there was "no doubt" that Russia was behind the signal jamming. A high-ranking official told the newspaper that this is how Russia is trying to protect Kaliningrad from potential attacks by Ukrainian drones.