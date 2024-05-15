Shakhtar Donetsk won the final of the Ukrainian Football Cup

Donetsk "Shakhtar" beat Poltava "Vorskla" in the final of the Cup of Ukraine with a score of 1:2. The match was held at the "Avangard" stadium in Rivne.

Football Cup of Ukraine for the 2023/24 season

In the first half, "Shakhtar" had the advantage of possession of the ball, but the first sharp moments were created by "Vorskla" players. Midfielder Ibrahim Kane ran twice into the counterattack, and in the second episode he even hit the goal of the "miners". However, Shakhtar goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk saved the team twice.

At the end of the first half, Shakhtar opened the scoring with Danylo Sikan scoring a goal in the fortieth minute.

After the break, "Vorskla" conceded for the second time. Yukhym Konoplya, after being dropped by Oleksandr Zubkova, scored a goal on the goal of the Poltava team. The referee didnʼt record the goal at first, but after reviewing the VAR, he pointed to the center of the field — 2:0.

In the 85th minute, "Vorskla" still reduced the deficit in the match. Ilya Krupsky shot at Mykola Kovtalyuk, who crossed the ball into the net with his heel.

On the way to the final, "Vorskla" passed "Metalist 1925" (3:0), "Obolon" (3:0) and "Polyssya" (1:0).

"Shakhtar" reached the decisive match of the tournament thanks to victories over "Veres" (3:0), "Victoria" (3:0) and "Chornomorets" (4:1).