Russia shelled Mykolaiv and Kherson. More than 20 people were injured

During the day, Russia shelled the center of Mykolaiv and Kherson. In total, 23 victims are known.

The head office of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region reports that as of 2:50 p.m., the fire was extinguished. The rocket hit the industrial zone. A service station with an area of 400 square meters and cars nearby caught fire. So far, six victims are known.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutorʼs Office reports that the shelling of the city took place at 2:50 p.m. As a result of the explosion, 17 townspeople were injured, including a minor child. So far, 15 victims have been hospitalized.

High-rise and private residential buildings, educational and medical institutions, as well as other civil infrastructure were damaged.