Media: Zelensky canceled planned visits to Spain and Portugal due to the situation at the front

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky canceled the visits to Spain and Portugal, which were supposed to take place at the end of the week.

This is reported by EFE and CNN Portugal with reference to sources.

As part of the visit to Madrid, Zelensky was supposed to meet with King Philip VI, as well as with the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, to sign an agreement on security issues.

Diplomatic sources note that the cancellation of the Ukrainian presidentʼs trip is related to the difficult situation at the front, where Russia is now actively attacking Kharkiv region.

The day before, the royal house of Spain officially confirmed that Zelensky will visit Spain on May 17.

However, two hours later, at a press conference at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid, its head Jose Manuel Albarez avoided confirming Zelenskyʼs visit.

At the same press conference, the head of the Foreign Ministry of Portugal Paulo Rangel also stated that for security reasons, it is unwise to report details about Zelenskyʼs possible visit to Lisbon.