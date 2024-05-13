Serbia wants to improve relations with Ukraine and has agreed to hold a joint economic forum

Ukraine and Serbia agreed to hold the first meeting since 2013 of the commission responsible for economic and scientific and technical cooperation between the countries.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

Ways to expand bilateral trade and return it to pre-war levels were also discussed at the meeting. And Kuleba, during a meeting with Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, thanked Ukraine for humanitarian aid.

Kuleba then met with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. According to him, they discussed and agreed on the improvement of bilateral relations. In the near future, they want to organize an economic forum between businessmen of the two countries.

"A very good and correct conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba," Vuchich wrote.

The President of Serbia announced that the Serbian ambassador to Ukraine will soon return to Kyiv — the countryʼs embassy has been temporarily closed for security reasons since March 2022.

Also, First Lady Olena Zelenska visited Serbia for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. There she took part in the Mental Health Conference.