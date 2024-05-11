Poland is building fortifications on the border with Belarus

The Polish authorities began to build fortifications and strengthen the border with Belarus.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of the country, Donald Tusk, TVP Info reports.

"Poland has started intensive work on modern fortification, these fortifications in many dimensions will be built along the entire Polish border from the east," the politician said.

Tusk did not specify exactly what works are being carried out, but noted that the EU may contribute to the financing.

"This is not only the internal border of Poland, but also the border of the EU. Therefore, I have no doubt that the whole of Europe will have to — and I know that we will achieve this — invest in our security by investing in the eastern border of Poland and in the security of our border," he emphasized.